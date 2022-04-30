VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in Langley crash

Passenger listed in serious condition

A Friday night crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan in Langley has claimed the life of one person and sent a second person to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Willowbrook Drive near 196th street.

The driver of the motorcycle did not survive the collision and a female passenger of the motorcycle was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and was co-operating with investigators, police said.

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car on Willowbrook Drive in Langley near 196th Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, April 29. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Analysis Section (ICARS) was called to the scene and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team (CCIT) and the BC Coroner’s Service.

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken with police, to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Motorists in the area are asked to review any available dash camera footage to see if they may have captured the collision on video.

