VIDEO: Movie magic for sale produces long lineups at Langley studio

A buyer headed for the checkout at the movie set sale held in Lumiere Film Studios in Langley on Saturday, Feb. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of people lined up around the block for a movie set sale at Lumiere Film Studios in Langley on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Among them were two friends, Peggy from Langley, and Rose from Surrey, who had arrived at 9:20 a.m., well ahead of the 10 a.m. opening at the 20,000 sq.ft studio at 20329 Logan Avenue – only to find other bargain hunters had the same idea.

“We were number 12 in the lineup,” said Peggy, who wanted to buy a blue couch she’d seen among the sale items posted online.

“It was gone,” she told the Langley Advance Times, and while she left without that particular item, it was not empty-handed, as she departed the studio with an armful of other bargains.

“I bought two lamps, which I didn’t come for,” she laughed.

Rose, who said she was there to support her friend, also ended up making some purchases, including a lamp of her own.

“I got dessert dishes,” a pleased Rose reported, “and a lamp.”

“I spent $10.”

Peggy estimated her purchases totalled about $15.

A buyer, and her puppy, were sniffing out bargains at the movie set sale held in Lumiere Film Studios in Langley on Saturday, Feb. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Inside, the high-roofed space that would normally be reserved for indoor production sets was filled with tables displaying movie props – everything from fancy dinner plate settings, to barber shop chairs and other furniture, along with many fabric flowers, all manner of electronic devices, and, in the very back, a row of battered-looking dummies.

Lawrence Waardenburg from Abbotsford found some cork floats that were probably used for a fishing scene in some made-in-B.C. film production.

“I’m picking them up for a friend,” Waardenburg explained.

“They have a [camping spot] near the lake in Agassiz.”

Katie, one of the busy staff who were assisting buyers, could not say exactly which movies the many items on display may have appeared in.

“It’s so many,” she said.

“I couldn’t even tell you.”

It was the first time Lumiere had hosted a sale.

Will there be another?

“Maybe,” Katie responded. “Potentially. There’s always a possibility.”

In Langley City and Township, it’s estimated more than 2,000 people work in the industry, and are paid more than $50 million.

Langley is the number two filming location in all of B.C., second only to Vancouver.

More photos from the day can be seen online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

