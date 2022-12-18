VIDEO: No major injuries after 7-8 vehicles involved in collision scene

It was a busy, snowy Sunday morning for first responders in Surrey, with 7 to 8 vehicles involved in a collision scene in the 9200 block of 176 Street in Surrey around 7:30 a.m. (Shane MacKichan photos)

It was a busy, snowy Sunday morning for first responders in Surrey.

Emergency crews were dealing with an emergency call around 7:30 a.m., blocking the southbound right lane of 176 Street, when a vehicle lost control and struck the back of an ambulance.

The vehicle caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished by firefighters who were already on scene.

Crews had just loaded a patient into the back of the ambulance, but the patient reportedly did not suffer from any additional injuries.

Around the same time, a semi-truck lost control and collided with the back of a fire truck.

One firefighter was assessed at the scene.

Some emergency responders were forced to dive out of the way of the looming, out-of-control vehicles, with a total of 7 or 8 vehicles ultimately involved in the collision scene.

“We remind drivers to drive according to conditions and to follow the provincial government’s ‘slow down, move over’ rules,” said Surrey acting assistant fire chief Mark Seger, noting motorists in B.C. are required to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

The 9100-block area of 176th Street was closed for several hours while crews dealt with crash scene and plowing and de-icing of the roadway.

– With files from Shane MacKichan

