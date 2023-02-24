One person has died following a crash on South Parallel Road on Friday (Feb. 24) afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: One person dead after car collides with parked commercial vehicle in Abbotsford

48-year-old driver dies following crash, Abbotsford Police Department continue investigation

One person is dead after a collision in the 35400 block of South Parallel Road on Friday (Feb. 24) afternoon.

A vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a parked commercial trailer. First responders responded and provided medical care, but the 48-year-old driver did not survive the crash.

Highway 1 was temporarily closed between Whatcom Road and Sumas Way while an air ambulance was on scene, but it has since reopened.

Abbotsford Police Department officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving eastbound along Highway 1 from Sumas Way to Whatcom Road between 2:15 p.mm and 2:30. Those with information are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

