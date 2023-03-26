VIDEO: One person dead in train and car collision in Langley

One person is dead after a train hit a car near the 200th Street crossing in Langley City Sunday morning, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person is dead after a train hit a car near the 200th Street crossing in Langley City Sunday morning, March 26.

Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. Roger Green said officers were called to the scene after a report came in at 7:20 a.m. about a car on the tracks.

By the time they arrived, the car, a small four-door sedan, had been hit by a westbound freight train and dragged down the tracks toward the Fraser Highway crossing.

Fire crews managed to extricate the lone male occupant of the car, but he died of his injuries.

Traffic in the area is being diverted.

Collision experts have been called in and witnesses who saw the crash were being interviewed.

“We’ve called our victim services people in,” Staff Sgt. Green said.

The train was blocking the 200th Street and Bypass rail crossings.

