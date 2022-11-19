RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

VIDEO: RCMP snipers stationed in backyard, aiming at house on Nicola Ave., Merritt

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP on Nov. 18

Tactical forces shut down the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue in Merritt and used the backyard of a home to gain access to another residence.

Anastasia Cash, owner of Desert Divas and Dons Medi Spa said, she had to close her home-based business on Nov. 18, after RCMP surrounded a neighbouring house at about 3 p.m.

Cash said that police stood on a ladder to aim their guns at the window of a nearby home.

According to Cash, Mounties left her property around 9 p.m.

The incident comes after police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue on Nov. 15, for what is thought to be a targeted shooting and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

The RCMP said that the two incidents may be related.

Capital News will update as more information as it becomes available.

