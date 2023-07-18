VIDEO: Union hopeful for latest proposal in Fraser Valley transit strike

Liam O’Neill, the national representative for CUPE 561’s transit workers, spoke to media Tuesday afternoon at the picket line in Abbotsford. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Transit workers on the picket line in Abbotsford say they are eager to get back to work, as a deal seems close at hand.

The union representing the workers has now publicly announced they are happy with mediator Vince Ready’s proposal, and are hopeful that their employer, First Transit, will accept the deal as well.

It would mean the end to the months-long strike action affecting service in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope. Workers on the picket line at First Transit on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford said that after 121 days, it can’t come soon enough.

HandyDart drivers stated they miss their clients and can’t wait to get back to serve them.

While the details of Ready’s proposal are still under wraps, on Tuesday, CUPE 561’s national representative Liam O’Neill told Black Press they are happy with what he’s proposed. He spoke at the picket line as the union awaited further news from Ready.

“We’ve reviewed the recommendations as a bargaining committee, so we’re ready to take those forward to the members,” he said. “It’s been a long process and pretty thorough. Vince Ready is a seasoned mediator.”

He said it’s difficult to say how long it will take the buses to get back on the road once a deal is struck, but that they are going to “do our level best” to get the buses going again quickly. When the Sea-to-Sky Highway region’s transit workers went on strike in 2022, they were off for 136 days.

O’Neill sent out a thanks to the community for their support through the strike, adding that the drivers are “very well connected to the community.”

“We want to thank them for their patience,” he said.

The strike has affected 212 employees, including drivers, maintenance, utility workers and more.

“They took a stand for the right reasons,” he added, including having the lowest BC Transit wages in the province, and no pension. “They don’t want this to happen again.”

