KPU millwright instructor Erick Medina works in the millwright shop at the KPU Tech campus in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)

KPU millwright instructor Erick Medina works in the millwright shop at the KPU Tech campus in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)

Virtual millwright event coming to KPU

Growing trade sparking wider interest

As demand for millwrights continues to grow, Kwantlen Polytechnic University is expanding its training programs.

Now KPU is offering a virtual “Trades and Technology Faculty Showcase” for students interested in learning more about their millwright program.

“The trade is advancing. The equipment is advancing,” said Bob Davis, an instructor and alumni of KPU’s millwright program. “It’s not just a heavy, dirty industry anymore. There’s a lot of precision involved depending on what sector you’re working in.”

The online showcase will feature information on the millwright program and how it is growing along with info on other trades programs offered at KPU.

A millwright is an industrial mechanic with construction and maintenance skills. Millwrights “install, maintain, diagnose and repair precision machinery.” The occupation is involved in many industries, including: energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and many others.

“Out in the field, millwrights have seen a big change,” said Erick Medina, an instructor at the school. “But a bearing is still a bearing. A bolt is still a bolt. The composition has changed to make them more efficient, but they are the same parts.”

According to the 2022 B.C. Labour Market Outlook, nearly 3,000 millwright jobs will be opening up in the province over the next 10 years.

KPU’s Tech campus in Cloverdale offers a 24-week foundation program for new students and KPU Tech also offers a seven-week apprenticeship program.

According to KPU, the foundation training program is also “available to high school students through the Youth Train in Trades program.”

The virtual showcase will be held 5 – 7 p.m. on March 2. Visit KPU’s website for more info.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Complaint made against B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty
Next story
Man accused of crashing bus into Quebec daycare and killing 2 kids fit to stand trial

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey’s slice of $1B grant could help offset part of proposed 17.5% property tax increase

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Trevor Halford, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock was among MLAs charging this week that government 'incompetence' is adding to the chaos over the Surrey policing transition. (File photo)
BC Liberals grill government on Surrey police transition ‘chaos’

(Delta Ice Hawks image)
Delta Ice Hawks win appeal of PJHL decision that cost team four wins