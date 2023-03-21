Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Katie Telford arrives to appear as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a motion to compel his chief of staff to testify about foreign interference at a House of Commons committee will not be a confidence matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vote to force top aide to testify on foreign interference not a confidence matter: PM

Vote later today on a Conservative motion to get Katie Telford to appear before House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a motion to compel his chief of staff to testify about foreign interference at a parliamentary committee will not be considered a matter of confidence in the Liberal minority government.

There will be a vote later today on a Conservative motion to get Katie Telford to appear before the House of Commons ethics committee by mid-April.

The Liberals have filibustered another committee for weeks to prevent a similar motion from passing there, so the Conservatives brought a new motion before the entire House of Commons on Monday.

Trudeau says the Conservatives are turning the debate into a “political circus” and the government will not add to that by making the motion a confidence vote, which could have opened the door to an election.

Trudeau says he is happy to highlight what he argues is his government’s more serious approach, which includes appointing former governor general David Johnston as a special rapporteur to look into the matter.

The terms of reference to guide Johnston’s work will be released this morning.

RELATED: Liberals float possibility of making motion on foreign interference a confidence vote

RELATED: Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO

Federal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vehicle hits pedestrian on sidewalk in Surrey, police say speed believed to be factor
Next story
As B.C. eyes housing solutions, UBCM prez says secondary suites ‘critical’ for rental supply

Just Posted

Police have closed 64th Avenue from 152nd Street to 146th Street and 64th Avenue Tuesday morning after a collision.(Screenshot: Google Maps)
Road closed after crash knocks down hydro pole in Surrey

Police say the speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. The driver is in police custody, pending investigation. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Surrey RCMP investigate after a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of 88th Avenue and 140th Street on Monday (March 20). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Vehicle hits pedestrian on sidewalk in Surrey, police say speed believed to be factor

Rona Tepper and Kristen Gribble are among six women who are active RCMSAR5 Crescent Beach crew members, out of a total 28. Tenures of the women range from eight months to 7.5 years. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Female contingent on South Surrey marine-rescue team ‘a bit of anomaly’

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes (left), thanks Ravi Kahlon (right), Minister of Housing, for the government grant, alongside Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (second from right), and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government