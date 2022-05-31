Tatyanna Harrison was reported missing on May 3, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Tatyanna Harrison was reported missing on May 3, 2022. (RCMP photo)

VPD renews Surrey RCMP appeal in search for missing woman

Tatyanna Harrison, 20, was last seen in late March

Vancouver Police have renewed an appeal by Surrey RCMP for help locating a woman last seen on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

In a news release issued Monday (May 30), VPD officials say Tatyanna Harrison, 20, has not been heard from since the end of March.

“This is unusual behaviour for Tatyanna and her family is concerned for her wellbeing,” the release states. “She was last known to be in Vancouver, specifically in the Downtown Eastside area.”

In asking for the public’s assistance earlier this month, Surrey RCMP noted Harrison was reported missing on May 3.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman, age 20

She is described as a five-foot-one Indigenous woman, with brown eyes and a slim build. When last seen, she had medium length auburn hair, and she usually wears prescription glasses and baggy clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Harrison is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Missing womansurrey rcmpVancouver Police

Previous story
B.C. gets a break as hot summer, big storms to sweep much of Canada: Weather Network

Just Posted

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council meeting adjourned to Wednesday night amid calls for mayor to step down

Tatyanna Harrison was reported missing on May 3, 2022. (RCMP photo)
VPD renews Surrey RCMP appeal in search for missing woman

TransLink says a track issue on the SkyBridge between Scott Road and Columbia stations is causing Expo Line delays. (File photo)
TransLink warns of Surrey SkyBridge delays

Fiona MacDermid (left) with her niece, Sarah, in happier times. Contributed photo
White Rock resident warns carbon monoxide poisoning a silent killer, even in summer