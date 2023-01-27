Warm options for homeless available in Semiahmoo Peninsula as colder weather expected

Warming centre and overnight shelter available to those who need it in area

Extreme weather warming centre open in White Rock daily until end of March for homeless people. (Contributed photo)

As a cold weather advisory looms for Friday (Jan. 27) night, warming options are available for people in South Surrey and White Rock experiencing homelessness.

The special weather warning from Environment Canada will be in effect later tonight for much of the province, taking the mostly steady January weather down by a significant degree.

Arctic air will drop 5 to 10 degrees below normal and will reach subzero temperatures overnight and into the weekend, according to a statement from Environment Canada.

READ MORE: ‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland

In White Rock, a warming centre is open daily until 10 p.m. for the winter season for people living unhoused. Offered inside the trailer, located at 14600 North Bluff Rd., are chairs, warm meals, clothing options, harm-reduction gear and a chance to socialize with other guests and staff.

Capacity for the space stands at 30, but more people are permitted inside during extreme weather.

For an overnight option in the Semiahmoo Peninsula, Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 2350 148 St. runs a shelter with sleeping mats for people to spend the night. The shelter opens at 10 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. With a capacity for 25, it also often runs over-capacity to allow most people inside the warm building when they have no other option.

READ MORE: Frostbite, thefts, sleeping under snow experienced by Semiahmoo Peninsula’s homeless as shelters runover-capacity

Food and clothing are also available at the overnight space, as well as gift cards.

New visitors are often seen at both locations almost daily, operators at both locations told Peace Arch News in late December 2022.

– with files from Jennifer Feinberg

