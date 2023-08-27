Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens, flames visible from Shuswap wildfire

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place

  • Aug. 27, 2023 10:10 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District gave an update on the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Highway 1 has reopened. Drivers using this highway are not permitted to stop where evacuation alerts and orders are in place.

Spokesperson Derek Sutherland said wildlife is posing a problem as food begins to rot in people’s homes where the power has been out for several days.

“We’ve placed garbage bins at Scotch Creek Market, Celista Fire Hall, and the Ross Creek Store to facilitate the removal.”

Sutherland noted that work is underway for a resiliency centre in Salmon Arm to support displaced residents.

Fire behaviour above Sorrento is expected to increase and flames are visible from the highway. Sutherland assured the public that BC Wildfire Service is aware and the situation is being monitored.

“We have some bridges burnt out on the Adams Lake Road, or Holding Road… That bridge is being open by the Ministry of Transportation in the evening between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., but closed during the day while crews are working on it. Squilax-Anglemont Road remains shut down for safety. There’s still a lot of danger trees out there, a lot of hydro poles down, and BC Hydro is using the time that this road is closed to get in there and replace a bunch of those poles.”

The Bush Creek East wildfire has destroyed 131 structures and damaged another 37.

Mike McCulley with BC Wildfire Service said there’s been no significant growth on the Bush Creek East fire over the past few days.

“Like any fire, we’re focusing our effort on priorty areas based on life, property, and protection of the values of British Columbians.”

Smoke is clearing enough that McCulley said they’ve been able to bring aircrafts and helicopters in to battle the blaze. This is helping in the Sorrento area where terrain is too steep for ground crews to move further.

McCulley also commented on the evaucation alerts for Magna Bay. The alert was a precautionary measure do to previously seen behaviour on the fire.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

Warmer temperatures could increase activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

Temperatures on Sunday could reach 28 degrees with lower humidity and a light wind.

Helicopters are continuing to action the fire today with boots on the ground for structure protection.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

The lightning caused fire is estimated at 43,406 hectares.

