Daniel Wilson, 35, Derek Timmins, 49, and Garth Goodkey, 53, of Prince George are charged with drug trafficking offences. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine

Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35, wanted by police

B.C.’s anti-gang agency is on the hunt for three Prince George men recently charged with trafficking cocaine.

The charges come after a multi-year investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC), which resulted in the discovery of various types of drugs and weapons, a money counter and $40,000 in cash in February 2021.

Close to two years later, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada has laid charges against Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35.

Timmins is charged with trafficking cocaine and possessing cannabis, both in association with a criminal organization. Goodkey is charged with the same offences, as well as trafficking semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines and possessing a restricted revolver. Wilson faces the same cocaine and cannabis charges, and is also up for possessing firearms in a careless manner.

CFSEU-BC has said it believes the activity may have been connected to the Hells Angels. Investigators originally arrested and released three men and one woman.

Warrants have now been issued for Timmins, Goodkey and Wilson, who remain at large.

Additionally, CFSEU-BC said three residences have been restrained and a diamond ring valued at over $100,000 is now subject to a civil forfeiture proceeding.

Anyone with information about the three wanted men or who sees them is asked to contact their local police department.

