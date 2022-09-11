‘We need better leadership’: Surrey-South MLA Elenore Sturko vows to hold government accountable

Sturko, of the BC Liberals to represent Surrey South in Victoria

Former Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko is leaving law-enforcement to take her seat as the BC Liberals MLA for the Surrey South seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux, which Sturko was chosen through a byelection on Saturday (Sept. 10). (Contributed photo)

Former Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko is leaving law-enforcement to take her seat as the BC Liberals MLA for the Surrey South seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux, which Sturko was chosen through a byelection on Saturday (Sept. 10). (Contributed photo)

With Elenore Sturko being elected as the MLA representative for Surrey South, her priorities are to ensure that everything that has been promised to B.C. residents will be followed through with.

Sturko is stepping away from her role as sergeant with the RCMP for a seat in Victoria representing the BC Liberals, after being elected in the byelection on Saturday (Sept. 10), which she is “thrilled” over.

READ MORE: Voters choose BC Liberal Elenore Sturko to fill Surrey South seat in Victoria

“It’s hard to describe the tremendous sense of gratitude that I feel to know that people put their trust in me to be their representative in Victoria,” Sturko told Peace Arch News.

Tackling the healthcare crisis in the province is her first priority once she assumes her role in Victoria.

While campaigning was underway for the election, the proposed hospital in Cloverdale was a hot topic that caused a lot of division between parties, namely the Liberal and NDP candidates.

“As the MLA for Surrey South, I’m going to actually make sure that (the NDP government) follow-through on their promise and start building the hospital that we need here… it’s too important for us to put it on the back burner,” Sturko said.

While campaigning door-to-door, many residents would share with Sturko how the hospital plan was conflicting for them.

“They were happy on one hand that a hospital was coming, but they’re really extremely worried knowing that we have such a significant shortage of doctors and nurses and paramedics in the province. How on earth are we going to staff this?” she said, adding that a human resources sector of the hospital is vital to deal with these issues.

Cited as one of her main reasons for running in the byelection, Sturko is passionate about seeing the number of people affected by drug addiction dwindle.

Earlier this year, the BC Coroners Service released data on the illicit toxic drug and overdose crisis with a list of key recommendations for government to enact to tackle the issue. “Following through with what the experts are telling us” is going to be Sturko’s approach.

Access to life-saving treatment for people experiencing addiction is crucial, Sturko said, especially at the moment that the individual wants to seek help, rather than having to wait long periods of time.

“They’ve had enough, they want to get into treatment and often in the time it takes to actually get into a place of treatment, they’ve continued in their addiction and they no longer desire to get into treatment,” she said.

Her time as an officer taught Sturko the urgency required to handle the overdose crisis, she said, adding that solutions are needed through taking action.

“I want people who didn’t vote for me… to know that I am one hundred per cent committed to representing their voice as well and my door will always be open and regardless of what they want to say or who they support politically, the job of MLA is to support all and it is non-partisan and I will always have my door open to everyone,” she said.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspect sought by Burnaby RCMP reportedly ‘pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks’
Next story
UPDATE: More properties near Hope evacuated as area wildfire spreads

Just Posted

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope, B.C. is contributing to an air quality advisory throughout the Lower Mainland Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

Former Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko is leaving law-enforcement to take her seat as the BC Liberals MLA for the Surrey South seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux, which Sturko was chosen through a byelection on Saturday (Sept. 10). (Contributed photo)
‘We need better leadership’: Surrey-South MLA Elenore Sturko vows to hold government accountable

Highway 1 eastbound through Hope is closed Sunday (Sept. 11) as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire continues to grow. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Highway 1 eastbound closed as Flood Falls Trail wildfire grows to 458 hectares

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal candidate has won the Surrey South byelection, based on preliminary results. Results of the final vote count will be confirmed on Sept. 14. (Contributed photo)
Voters choose BC Liberal Elenore Sturko to fill Surrey South seat in Victoria