Website offers ways for Peninsula residents to host Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland. The UN refugee agency says that more than 5.5 million people have fled the war so far, Europe’s largest exodus since World War II. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents who may be interested in providing temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees –or offering to host a Ukrainian family – now have a website to contact for more information.

Those who’d like to find out more can visit the website of the Ukrainian Foundation ‘Help Us Help Ukraine’ created by the Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Congress.

The team for this region was brought together at Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in New Westminster to help those who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and who want to temporarily settle in B.C.

The team consists of professionals who offer their time, talents and skills to help with safe and successful resettlement for Ukrainians who escaped from the horrors of war resulting from the Russian invasion.

Among the crucial steps in the integration process are helping people with visa application forms, plane tickets and insurance; providing temporary (free) accommodation; helping do paperwork after arrival, and assisting with mental health issues, community settlement and job search.

Inquiries can be left at www.uahelp.ca

