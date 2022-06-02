Weekend overnight closures slated for Highway 91 in Delta

Closures to allow transport of bridge girders for interchange being built at Nordel Way

Highway 91 between 72nd Avenue and Nordel Way will be closed overnight June 3-5 as part of the Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project. (Province of British Columbia image)

A portion of Highway 91 will be closed overnight this weekend as part of the Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project.

Starting Friday (June 3), the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between 72nd Avenue and Nordel Way.

The closures are to allow the transportation of bridge girders for the interchange bridge being built as part of the project at Highway 91 and Nordel Way.

Commercial vehicles over 10,000 kg will need to detour at Highway 10 and travel via Scott Road to Nordel Way to access the Alex Fraser Bridge or use Highway 99.

The detour at Highway 10 will be the last opportunity before the closure as commercial vehicles are not permitted on municipal roadways. Any commercial vehicles that do not take the detour route will be required to wait at a designated area until the road is re-opened.



