West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico

‘Literally everything we own in the whole world was in that van’

A dream life on the road was turned upside down last week for a West Kelowna couple.

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor were camping in their van in Mexico last week, when they were accosted by armed robbers.

“Some men pulled up in stolen vehicles, heavily armed and with bullet-proof vests,” said Fillier in an Instagram post.

“They took everything we own.”

The robbers took off in Fillier and Taylor’s van.

“Literally everything we own in the whole world was in that van.”

Fillier said that two police trucks took off “in hot pursuit”. They later discovered that four of the officers involved were injured, and one was killed.

“We feel very fortunate that we are still alive…but we are of course devastated.”

A fundraiser has been opened to help the pair recover, as well as one to help the family of the officer who died.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
City of KelownaCity of West Kelownacrime

