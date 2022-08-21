A car crash in the 400-block of Keith Road in West Vancouver sent 10 people to hospital Aug. 20, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries. (Google Maps)

A car crash in the 400-block of Keith Road in West Vancouver sent 10 people to hospital Aug. 20, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries. (Google Maps)

West Vancouver car crash sends 10 to hospital, reportedly kills 2

Vehicle crashed through wedding party Saturday, online reports indicate

A car crash in West Vancouver Saturday (Aug. 20) evening sent 10 people to hospital, two of whom reportedly died of their injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services says its paramedics were called to the scene of a car crash on Keith Road at 6:12 p.m. Twelve units attended, including one air team and transported 10 people to hospital. Of them, five were in stable condition, three were in serious condition and two were in critical condition, according to BCEHS.

Separate online reports suggest two people died of their injuries. Reports also indicate the crash occurred at the scene of a wedding party.

On Twitter, Lower Mainland forensic collision reconstructionist Cpl. Dave Noon said the area around the 400-block of Keith Road was closed for a serious crash as of 7 p.m. Saturday. He said it would remain closed for several hours.

Black Press Media has reached out to the West Vancouver Police Department and BC Coroners Service for confirmation and further detail.

More to come.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
11,000 lightning strikes spark nearly 100 new fires: BC Wildfire Service

Just Posted

An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Eva Scarlett. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: Drag show in Surrey entertain a crowd while raising money

Surrey RCMP main detachment, pictured on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
Investigation ongoing after fatal stabbing in Surrey leaves 45-year-old man dead

HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 166 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21

Multiple BC residents have been forced to wait over an hour for an ambulance in the past year due to paramedic shortages. (The News)
Lower Mainland paramedics warn ambulance service critically understaffed