Surrey South electoral district. (Elections BC map)

Surrey South electoral district. (Elections BC map)

Where and how to vote in the Surrey South provincial byelection

Five candidates, eight voting days to fill MLA’s seat left vacant last April

By the time nominations closed on Saturday, Aug. 20, five candidates had declared their intent to run in the byelection for the riding of Surrey South, vacated by Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux last April.

Who’s running

• Jason Bax, Libertarian;

• Harnan Bhangu, Conservative;

• Pauline Greaves, BC NDP;

• Simran Sarai, BC Green Party;

• Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal Party;

Where and when to vote

General Election Day is Saturday, Sept. 10, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most locations.

Six days of advance voting will take place Sept. 1-4 and Sept. 6-7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Vote-by-mail packages must be requested by Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. To request a voting package, go to elections.bc.ca/votebymail or call 1-800-661-8683. Completed vote-by-mail packages can be returned to the district electoral office, #200-5477 152 St., until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To ensure you are registered to vote and that your information is up to date, go online to elections.bc.ca/register or call 1-800-661-8683.

In all, there will be eight in-person voting places within the riding, but some will only be open on select dates. All advance-voting places are wheelchair accessible.

Benchmark Business Centre, 113-5477 152 St. Open Sept. 6, 7, 10;

Chantrell Creek Elementary School, 2575 137 St. Open Sept. 10;

Gracepoint Community Church, 3487 King George Blvd. Open Sept. 6, 7;

Jericho Ridge Community Church, 19533 64 Ave. Open Sept. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10;

Pacific Heights Elementary School, 17148 26 Ave. Open Sept. 10;

Peace Portal Alliance Church, 15128 27B Ave. Open Sept. 10;

Rosemary Heights Elementary School, 15516 36 Ave. Open Sept. 1, 2, 3, 4, 10;

District Electoral Office, #200-5477 152 St. Open Sept. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on General Election Day, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who can vote

To be eligible to vote, you must be a resident of the Surrey South electoral district (see map), 18 or older on Sept. 10, 2022, a Canadian citizen and a resident of B.C. since March 9, 2022.

For more information, visit the Elections BC website.

BC politicsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Doug McCallum promises to build 60,000-seat stadium if re-elected as Surrey mayor
Next story
$118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Doug McCallum promises to build 60,000-seat stadium if re-elected as Surrey mayor

Surrey South electoral district. (Elections BC map)
Where and how to vote in the Surrey South provincial byelection

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey teen powerlifter breaks records with weight totals that ‘rival adult lifters’

Streamkeeper Pete Willows holds dead cutthroat trout and coho salmon from a fish kill in Cougar Creek the weekend of Aug. 20, 2022. The incident happened downstream from the Westview Drive stormwater discharge culvert. (Deborah Jones/submitted photo)
Dozens of dead fish found in North Delta creek

Pop-up banner image