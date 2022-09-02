White Rock all-candidates forum will focus on housing affordability

The Peninsula Homeless to Housing Task Force (PH2H) will host a White Rock all-candidates forum focusing on the lack of affordable housing in the city.
The forum for all council and mayoral candidates will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1480 George St.
Candidates running for office will receive pre-submitted questions from PH2H and the public is also invited to submit housing-related questions at the event.
PH2H has advocated and educated since 2007 around housing issues in our city. More information can be found on the PH2H website: https://www.ph2htaskforce.org/