White Rock approves new transformers to power water wells

Costly BC Hydro project will enable more efficient electrical use for water system

File photo White Rock has approved replacement of a BC Hydro transformer providing electrical power to three wells that deliver 43 per cent of the drinking water for city residents.

White Rock is paying more for replacement of a transformer supplying electrical power for three city water wells – but with good reason.

The price tag for the city is $358,000, relocated from the water capital contingency fund.

But as city engineer and operations manager Jim Gordon explained it to city council at the July 24 meeting, one worn-out BC Hydro transformer at 1444 Oxford St. will be replaced by three new ones.

This will allow the city more flexibility, and reduce “redundancy” in power use, he said, by allowing the city to shut down individual wells depending on need at any specific point.

In response to questions from Mayor Megan Knight, Gordon confirmed that such transformers are owned and operated by BC Hydro, but that the city customarily pays a portion of replacement cost.

“We don’t pay 100 per cent, they contribute to it,” he said.

“We’re paying a big chunk because we’re asking for three transformers. If it was just one, the costs to the city would be pretty minimal.”

ALSO READ: New water well started in White Rock

He added that such transformers usually last between 15 and 20 years or more.

The current BC Hydro transformer is 480 volts, Gordon told council, supplying three wells that deliver 43 per cent of the drinking water for White Rock.

“It’s old, it may not be that safe, and they want to replace it with a 600-volt transformer.

“We want to replace it with three transformers, one for each one of our three wells. This gives us better redundancy (minimization) – we can take one well off line without it affecting the others. Also, if a transformer fails, we still have two out of our three wells working.”

Council unanimously approved the budget reallocation, and also directed staff to award the project to MCW Consultants Ltd. to perform pre-construction electrical design work, with pre-authorized approval up to $9,575 (25 per cent of all electrical design fees) to support the project.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

– Alex Browne

BCHydroCity of White RockDrinking water