White Rock council approves reallocation of funds for Hump maintenance

While it would normally be on summer break, White Rock council held a special meeting on Monday (Aug. 14) to discuss a number of time-sensitive items.

Sanitary and storm rehabilitation contract awards

White Rock Mayor Megan Knight and city councillors unanimously passed a recommendation for council to approve the award of a contract for the open-cut storm and sanitary sewer rehabilitation to Sandpiper Contracting LLP for $636,262.20 as well as to approve the award of a contract for the trenchless storm and sanitary sewer rehabilitation to PW Trenchless Construction Inc. for $1,746,843.18.

Hump maintenance update

Council voted 6-1 to approve reallocation of $35,000 from the $75,000 previously allocated for a detailed report on White Rock’s Hump replanting plans. The funds will be used to remediate areas A, B and C as described in a staff report (the areas include the Hump and two areas to the east).

A contentious issue for some in the community and on council, vegetation and tree maintenance along the Hump often stirs up opposing opinions, as it did at Monday’s meeting.

“This whole hillside is very unstable. I’d like to know who cut the trees in front of the look-out area, because that was not trimming of shoots off of stumps – there were no stumps there,” said Coun. David Chesney.

“Every time a new council comes forward, two or three residents come up here looking to have their view improved and the last council said ‘Absolutely not.’ I’m sure I know which way this council is going to go, but for a matter of record, I will not support it,” he said, explaining to Peace Arch News on Tuesday that his biggest fear is a train derailment caused by a landslide.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.”

Couns. Ernie Klassen, Christopher Trevelyan and Michele Partridge cited reports and recommendations provided by city staff, including one report commissioned in 2022.

“I’m not suggesting clear-cutting… there’s a happy medium to be found here,” Klassen said at the meeting.

“The ocean, the marina, the pier… it’s our No. 1 tourist attraction and we’re hiding it, from my perspective.”

In the Hump update report, city staff noted that there has been minimal maintenance of the vegetation along the south side of the Hump since 2018.

If council decides to implement a long-term maintenance plan as outlined above, remedial works need to be carried out this year in some areas to establish a base from which regular maintenance can be done on an annual basis, the report said.

“The works that were recently undertaken were implemented based on the October 3, 2022 resolutions of council and 2023 Financial Plan discussions.”

The estimated costs for the work in areas A and B is $25,000, the report noted.

The estimated cost for the work in area C, east of the viewpoint is $10,000.

“Operating funding of $75K is included in the 2023 Financial Plan – this was originally intended for a comprehensive study of the entire Hump leading to a replanting and maintenance plan. If these works are completed, regular maintenance of blackberries and small plants can be scheduled for 2024 at an estimated cost of $15K. Tree shoots to be trimmed every three years,” said the report.

