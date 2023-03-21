White Rock council conduct bylaw seeks to curb undue criticisms

White Rock council has given first three readings to a bylaw spelling out acceptable - and unacceptable – conduct by members. (Peace Arch News photo)

White Rock Council has given first three readings to a new bylaw to regulate the conduct of its members.

The bylaw lays out ethical obligations of councillors and mayor, including a basic requirement to be “free from undue influence and not act, or appear to act, to gain financial or other benefits for themselves, family, friends or business interests.”

But while placing expected emphasis on general decorum, and targeting all forms of bullying and harassment – including sexual harassment – the draft bylaw also places sweeping restrictions on council members’ ability to comment on decisions of council and on making criticisms of staff or other council members.

It also places limits on council comments to media, and on members’ own social media posts.

The readings were approved unanimously, without discussion, at the regular council meeting on March 13. The bylaw requires only final adoption at a subsequent council meeting to pass into law.

A written corporate report from chief administrative officer Guillermo Ferrero noted a new amendment to B.C.’s Community Charter, passed last June, requires each local government to consider establishing a code of conduct, or reviewing a current one, within the first six months of the council term.

Ferrero recommended the code be established by bylaw, as this makes it easier to enforce – and does not require the CAO or other staff to “become part of the ultimate substantive process.”

But it does require that council appoint an “integrity commissioner” – a retired lawyer is suggested – to oversee a formal complaint that progresses to final stages of the resolution process.

The bylaw formally outlaws any form of bullying and harassment, such as any behaviour contrary to the city’s respectful workplace policy or the human rights code, including “objectionable conduct or comment” on grounds of – among others – race, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, religion, political belief, marital status or mental disability.

Also included is language defining and prohibiting any form of sexual harassment, ranging from jokes and innuendos, to verbal abuse, threats, intimidation, unwanted physical contact and sexual advances.

But it would also forbid “unwelcome or objectionable conduct or comment” by a council member toward another council member, advisory board member, volunteer or staff that “causes that individual to be humiliated or intimidated, including verbal aggression or insults, making derogatory comments, including questioning (their) professional competence…”

The bylaw, as drafted, expressly stipulates that council members “shall not issue instructions or directions to staff regarding city business except through the chief administrative officer or the appropriate department manager” and that they “shall not interfere with, hinder or obstruct staff, a volunteer or an advisory board member in the exercise or performance of their roles, responsibilities, powers, duties or functions.”

The bylaw also seeks to establish a communications protocol that allows the city to appoint a spokesperson on city business, and compels council members to ensure that “inquiries from the public and media on the City’s position” are directed to that spokesperson.

“A council member communicating their own opinion shall ensure that the communication clearly indicates that it is the council member’s own position,” the bylaw states.

It further requires, in interactions with the public, media and social media, that council members “shall accurately communicate the decisions of the council, even if they disagree with the majority decision of council.”

“When discussing the fact that they did not support a decision, or voted against the decision, or that another council member did not support a decision or voted against a decision, a council member shall refrain from making disparaging comments about other council members or about Council’s processes and decisions.”

The bylaw also regulates council members’ participation in council and advisory board meetings (including that they must not be absent for more than four consecutive meetings without reasonable justification, such as illness, family circumstance or regional government business).

It also lays out what council members can and cannot do during the course of an election campaign, as well as correct procedures for dealing with conflicts of interest, gifts, use of municipal assets, and rules for participating in outside business, profession or other activities without affecting their ”integrity, independence or competence” as a council member.



