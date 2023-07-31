White Rock council endorses food pantry continuation

The free food pantry in uptown White Rock (in the parking lot beside the Ocean PARC Playhouse) is to continue, on condition that a formal agreement to operate it is negotiated between the City and Peninsula United Church. (Contributed photo)

White Rock council has endorsed a staff recommendation to negotiate a formal agreement with Peninsula United Church for continued operation of the food pantry in the uptown area.

At the church’s request, the city allowed the placement of the small food pantry in the city-owned parking lot next to the Oceana PARC Playhouse, on a trial basis, in December of 2021.

A report from recreation and culture director John Woolgar, received at the July 24 meeting, noted that, since 2021, donated food stored in the pantry has been accessed by seniors, people experiencing homelessness and others “struggling with food insecurity.”

Woolgar said that many of those using the pantry have difficulty accessing the Sources Food Bank in South Surrey, because of its location and hours of operation.

He said that many local residents regularly donate to the pantry, and that it has a Facebook page, dedicated to supporting it, that has some 400 members.

It does, however, pose liability issues for the city, Woolgar said.

But he noted that “inherent risks” to the city could be minimized by a formal operating agreement which would include provisions for insurance coverage.

Recommended terms for the agreement include a three-year term with option for renewal; the church taking out a $5 million general liability insurance policy naming the city among the insured; the church posting a list of non-perishable food items and supplies allowed to be dropped off and a contact number in case of concerns about the operation of the pantry.

The suggested agreement would also allow the city 90 days notice to have the pantry removed if the site is needed for alternative uses or “ones more congruent with other uses, and a 30-day option for removing the pantry if it is not being properly maintained.”

The pantry has proven to be popular, especially in recent days as volunteers at cooling tents nearby say many people have been stopping by the tents for water and a break from the heat, while also grabbing food items from the pantry.

“It gets emptied out every hour, then more people bring stuff and then the same thing again,” volunteer Farina Khondaker noticed.

Misting tents operated in the city by Engaged Communities Canada Society (ECCS) run on days that Environment Canada declares a heat warning for the area. When they are there, the volunteer said, many people use the service.

“It’s nice that we’re near a bus stop, too, so a lot of people see us,” Khondaker said of the misting tents. The location is close to the people who would need access to the services, including the food pantry that is run by the church, she added.

“It’s sad when people come up and open (the pantry) and it’s empty,” said Upkar Singh Tatlay, founder of ECCS. The organization helps to stock the pantry, along with church volunteers who receive donations from other organizations and community members.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the agreement, which must be prepared by staff and negotiated with the church before being finally approved.

– with files from Sobia Moman



