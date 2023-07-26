White Rock council moves Vidal Street rental building rezoning forward

Residents packed a public hearing at White Rock council chambers Monday afternoon at which many expressed opposition to a six-storey rental development planned for Vidal Street at Thrift Avenue, but council subsequently gave third reading to the rezoning. (Alex Browne photo)

Some 80 neighbours and other interested parties packed White Rock council chambers for a public hearing on rezoning for a multi-unit rental project Monday afternoon.

But despite an overwhelming majority of them voicing opposition to the project – planned by the Weststone Group for a narrow, sloping parcel of land at Vidal Street and Thrift Avenue – council voted to give the rezoning third reading at the regular council meeting, reconvened immediately following the hearing.

Only opposing votes to the motion, from Coun. Bill Lawrence, came from Couns. Christopher Trevelyan and David Chesney, who offered no comment.

Trevelyan and Chesney also voted against another motion, from Lawrence as well, that called for staff to register a covenant to ensure provision for 25 parking stalls with electric vehicle charging stations before bringing the zoning bylaw back for final adoption.

That concluding vote will likely be on council’s agenda following the August break.

According to numbers provided to council by city corporate administration director Tracey Arthur, of 59 written submissions received prior to the hearing, 43 were opposed, six were in support, and 10 offered comments.

The often-revisited project, at 14937 Thrift Ave. and 1441-65 Vidal Street, was presented first as a six-storey building in 2019.

Following OCP amendments adopted in 2021, it returned as a four-storey, 70-unit proposal with 100 per cent rental tenure in 2022.

Planning and development services director Anne Berry said it has since been revised as a six-storey, 139-unit wood frame, 100 per cent rental tenure building. It will include a range of units from studios to three-bedroom, over a four-level concrete parkade providing 209 off-street spaces.

Some 14 units are proposed as affordable rental housing, she said, while the remaining 125 would be secured market rental.

Several speakers told council such housing is urgently required in White Rock to provide an opportunity for younger residents priced out of the market to continue to live in the city, while representatives for the Weststone Group said the company is focused on building rental, educational and medical buildings, has created successful rental developments in Surrey Centre and North Delta, and is in the process of modifying some aspects of the White Rock building to reflect community concerns.

But many more speakers attacked the proposed project on multiple fronts, receiving applause from the crowd, despite pleas from Mayor Megan Knight, who said such reaction would eat into speaker time.

They told council the proposed building is out of character for a small side street like Vidal, that the density is greater than the norm in a city that has been ranked the ninth highest density in all of Canada, and that the purported six-storey height is actually equivalent to seven storeys-plus because some floors are significantly higher than others.

Some said they had been willing to accept a compromise of four storeys previously proposed for the building, and others emphasized that they were not opposed to rental development or redevelopment in the city, but only to the scale of the building planned for the neighbourhood.

Others said the proposal is counter to the Official Community Plan adopted by the previous council, which current council members promised to uphold during the last election campaign, while some charged the city has inadequate infrastructure for such an influx of new residents, including garbage-collection policies for multiple-unit buildings that are continuing to prove chaotic.

Several voiced doubt that 14 units pegged as under-market rental could in any way be considered affordable for lower-income residents in the city and claimed that the project’s ‘affordable’ component was merely a smoke screen to allow the developer to boost the number of units.

Others cited safety concerns, questioning the ability of White Rock Fire to fight a potential conflagration in a six-storey wood-frame building either during or after construction – recalling the highly destructive fire that devastated an apartment building of only three storeys at Five Corners in 2016 – and raising the possibility that such a fire could quickly spread to trees and other residences on the hillside.

Also raised were concerns about the safety of a roof-top garden and a play area bordering on busy Thrift Avenue, and the impacts of construction and attendant tree removal on the hillside and the stability of the ravine to the south.

Other salvos were launched at the general credibility of developers in negotiations with the city, and at potential financial instability of the project which might lead to corner-cutting during construction. One speaker claimed that, in entertaining a larger project, the city is essentially “bailing out” a developer who had paid too much for the assembled property.

“(The site) just doesn’t fit a six-storey building and the risks that go with it,” said resident Glen Schwartz, who opened and concluded comments at the public hearing.



