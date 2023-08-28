White Rock hopes to increase housing options with federal funding

More housing options, including secondary suites and garden suites, are potentially coming to White Rock after council voted to apply for federal funding at a special council meeting on Aug. 14. (File photo)

The City of White Rock is applying for federal funding designed to help increase the number of housing options for area residents, which could include garden suites, among other options.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) provides incentive funding to local governments to encourage initiatives aimed at increasing housing supply.

At a special council meeting on Aug. 14, council voted 6-1 in favour of continuing to work with a consultant on submitting the application for the funds, while endorsing and narrowing the focus of several related actions.

CMHC and the federal government had outlined about 25 different actions municipal governments could take in order to increase housing option in the City and to apply for the HAF, which were introduced to council at a previous meeting, explained Anne Berry, White Rock’s director of planning and development services.

“The task we had following the July 10 meeting was to go through those 25 actions, to assess if there were seven of those actions that might be suited to White Rock, and would also help meet the growth target – the unit count target,” Berry said.

“The actions that we recommended to council were ones we felt worked within the existing parameters of the Official Community Plan, so there’s already policies in place that would help support those actions.”

The seven actions aim to encourage accessory dwelling units, promote infill housing, allow mixed-use redevelopment of city-owned properties, and promote more affordable housing, among other actions (full report available at whiterockcity.ca). The actions were also consistent with some of council’s strategic priorities and their strategic plan for their council term, Berry noted, as well as ones that were able to meet the target the CMHC was setting for the application.

“From a White Rock context/perspective, we had to increase the number of units that are being created every year by – basically, we had to meet a minimum of at least 20 units on top of what our annual average is,” Berry said.

The City could get up to $2.9 million based on an approximate $20,000 per-unit calculation on additional units being generated over the next three years, with the potential of receiving top-up funding from CMHC for additional units, but they can’t know what that looks like yet, she noted.

“I think we have to wait and see whether or not (the City is) successful with the grant application.”

Coun. Christopher Trevelyan was the sole vote opposed, citing concerns about the actual affordability of new suites and the demands on staff at City Hall.

“I’m not against rental… if you have $4,500 or $3,500 to spend on rent a month you can find stuff right now,” he said.

“My concern is we’re adding more staff demand and staff resources can’t keep up with the existing situation… so the money is appreciated – it’s nice, but I’d much rather have a truckload of building inspectors come out from Ottawa,” he said at the meeting.

