White Rock massage therapist charged with sexual assault of 8 victims

Surrey RCMP asking for anyone with more information to come forward

Leonard Krekic, 51, of White Rock has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that the assaults happened while he was providing treatment as a massage therapist. (Surrey RCMP handout)

A massage therapist from White Rock has been charged with the sexual assault of eight victims.

On Nov. 9, 2021, one person reported to Surrey RCMP that a series of sexual assaults had taken place between Feb. 16, 2016 and Aug. 18, 2017, according to a news release issued July 27.

Charges were laid and a warrant was issued Monday, July 10, for Leonard Krekic, 51, who also practised in two clinics in Penticton in 2018 and 2019. He was arrested July 18.

The alleged victim said the assaults happened while they were receiving massage therapy treatments from Krekic.

“Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim’s Unit took conduct of the investigation and identified multiple other victims,” reads the release.

READ ALSO: Former Penticton massage therapist banned 25 years, ordered to pay $105,000 for sexual misconduct

The alleged assaults occurred between December 2001 and April 2017. During that time, Krekic was working at a clinic located in the 10300 block of 136A Street.

Following a court appearance, Krekic was released on conditions that include not seeking, obtaining or continuing “with any volunteer position or employment that involves touching or therapeutic treatment of another person’s body, including any form of massage or fitness training.”

A photo of Krekic was released by Surrey RCMP who are seeking additional information from the public as the investigation continues. Anyone with information that may be pertinent to the case is asked to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.

ALSO READ: Crown wants 2 years for Abbotsford masseur who sexually assaulted 12 women

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sex assaultWhite Rock