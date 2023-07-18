White Rock’s pier and part of the promenade are closed until further notice, due to damage caused by a nearby construction job. (City of White Rock photo)

UPDATE: White Rock pier re-opens, promenade portion remains closed

The seaside city’s iconic waterfront sustained damage from nearby construction job

Story updated at 2 p.m.

White Rock’s iconic pier was closed for several hours Tuesday due to damage sustained from adjacent construction work, but has since re-opened, while a portion of the promenade remains closed.

According to an announcement Tuesday (July 18) morning, the pier and promenade closed from Memorial Park to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza. An update at about 1 p.m. announced that the pier has re-opened after the damage on the promenade was secured.

“The Promenade however will remain closed until further notice while interim and long-term solutions are determined,” the City of White Rock website reads.

“The damage to the pier occurred during the removal of an old concrete sign base located adjacent to the pier entrance. The concrete was being removed to ready the site for the installation of a commemorative sign for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. The backhoe being used to lift the concrete backed on to the Pier and broke through the planks.”

No injuries occurred, the website notes.

A date for the re-opening of the entire promenade has not been provided, but updates will be posted to whiterock.ca/pier

