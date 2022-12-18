The White Rock Polar Bear Plunge in 2018. (file photo)

The White Rock Polar Bear Plunge in 2018. (file photo)

White Rock Polar Bear Plunge is back on Jan. 1, 2023

Popular event cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns returns to waterfront

It’s back.

The 2023 White Rock Polar Bear Plunge will happen on Jan. 1 – for the first time in two years.

The plunge was put on ice in January of 2022 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although a plunge was held in March of 2022 to raise funds to help provide clean water to Indigenous communities in Canada.

In 2021, residents were instead encouraged to take that year’s plunge at home, then share proof of their participation via photos or video for a chance at prizes.

The plunge in all its glory was last held on the beach – on Jan. 1 – in 2020, marking its 50th year.

READ MORE: White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled again

The year before that, it was cancelled due to debris scattered along the beach after a Dec. 20, 2018 storm destroyed the city’s pier.

On Jan. 1, 2023, registration starts at 10:30 a.m. for those swimmers who are brave enough to take the chilly plunge.

The actual plunge, which usually attracts hundreds of participants and spectators, happens at noon, at the white rock east of the pier, with prizes awarded for best costumes.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockSwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians. Here’s how he plans to do it.
Next story
VIDEO: Two dead, one critically injured in Langley intersection crash

Just Posted

The White Rock Polar Bear Plunge in 2018. (file photo)
White Rock Polar Bear Plunge is back on Jan. 1, 2023

RCMP badge (file photo)
Surrey RCMP hoping public can help after shots fired in Cloverdale

Snow is blanketing North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland Sunday (Dec. 18). Residents in parts of the region also reported thundersnow early in the morning. (@jennsaidthis/Twitter)
VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
GoFundMe campaign for the family of fatal stabbing victim, Harpreet Kaur Gill

Pop-up banner image