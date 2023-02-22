White Rock RCMP say two people were arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, after an observant resident noticed two suspicious individuals near Peace Arch Hospital. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP say two people were arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, after an observant resident noticed two suspicious individuals near Peace Arch Hospital. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP arrest two following report of ‘very suspicious’ activity

Man, woman seen unloading van that was determined stolen

Two people are facing charges, following an arrest in White Rock Feb. 19 that recovered a stolen vehicle and other items.

Const. Chantal Sears said police were alerted just after 1:30 p.m. to a pair of “very suspicious” individuals near Peace Arch Hospital.

The caller, she said, had spotted a man and woman pulling items out of a white van near the parking lot at Hospital Street and Russell Avenue.

Sears said when police ran the vehicle’s licence plate, it was confirmed stolen from the area of Best Street and Vine Avenue the day before.

Two individuals were taken into custody; one was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Sears said police have recommended each be charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No reopening date yet for Abbotsford road that closed 12 days after it opened
Next story
With target access at 24/7: Pink Shirt Day a reminder of the impact of cyberbullying

Just Posted

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017. All three men charged in relation to his killing have now been sentenced.
Shooter who chased and killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 10 years

TEASER PHOTO ONLY.
Twists and turns of life’s highway lead Ellie King to ‘Driving Me Crazy,’ coming to Surrey on tour

Pink Shirt Day is observed on the last Wednesday of every February for communities to stand against bullying. (City of White Rock Twitter photo)
Surrey, White Rock schools tackling homophobia, transphobia on Pink Shirt Day

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Death of 14-year-old hockey player saddens Surrey, Delta organizations