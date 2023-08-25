A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)

A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)

White Rock RCMP stop allegedly impaired ‘N’ driver clocked at triple the speed limit

Vehicle impounded after driver was caught going 90 km/h on Marine Drive

It was a costly evening in more ways than one for a new driver who was pulled over by White Rock RCMP on Marine Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The driver, who had an ‘N’ licence, was going three times the posted 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive around 11:30 p.m., when an officer who was conducting traffic enforcement pulled the driver over, said White Rock RCMP Sgt. Rob Dixon.

The driver was issued an immediate roadside suspension, as they were allegedly impaired by alcohol, which means a three-day driving suspension.

In addition, the driver’s car was impounded for seven days, and they were issued tickets for excessive speed ($368), driving contrary to the restrictions of the ‘N’ licence ($109), and will also have to pay the impoundment fee when they are able to retrieve the vehicle.

While many might know young drivers with the green ‘N’, it’s important to mention that not everyone who has an ‘N’ on the back of their car is a youth, Dixon noted.

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP asking residents’ thoughts on policing

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockRCMPspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Osoyoos residents heading home as wildfire northeast of Keremeos improves
Next story
Early morning fire guts house in Surrey

Just Posted

(Photo: Anna Burns)
Early morning fire guts house in Surrey

Fraser Health has added additional parking stalls to Surrey Memorial over the past couple of years, including expanding the east parking lot and the new north and critical care tower parkades. (Photo: Anna Burns)
COLUMN: Hospital parking solution is as hard to find as a spot at Surrey Memorial Hospital

A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)
White Rock RCMP stop allegedly impaired ‘N’ driver clocked at triple the speed limit

The corner of River Road and 72 Avenue in Delta. (Photo: Google.com)
Police want dash-cam video in Delta where crash critically injured a motorcylist