White Rock two-tower residential project delayed

Development permit for Oxford site extended by only six months

It will be September before council can give first, second and third readings to the bylaw amendment for the Nautilus development on Oxford Street. (Contributed image)

Delays are continuing for the two-tower residential development project on sloping property at the upper end of White Rock’s Oxford Street – long considered a ‘done deal’ following decisions of the then-council in 2017.

Further action on the Nautilus project (formerly the Elegant project) will have to wait at least until council’s first fall meeting on Sept. 11, when the zoning bylaw amendment is expected to receive first, second and third readings.

The amendment was necessitated by a change in the configuration of the second tower, which is going from the original 43 units to 125.

The readings were supposed to be before council at the July 24 meeting, but were withdrawn from the agenda.

Corporate administration director Tracey Arthur said consideration of the reading had been delayed because signage at the property had not correctly advertised the planned changes.

Meanwhile the project has been granted an extension to its development permit, originally granted in August 2021, but not the two years that developer Rick Mann had been looking for.

Instead, council approved a motion to grant a six-month extension only.

Planning and development services director Anne Berry said the developer had applied for a building permit at the time the development permit had been granted, but had yet to receive one from the city.

“There’s a number of reasons for that – some of them relate to staffing challenges at city hall,” she said.

“Another one relates to the requirement for a complex shoring agreement, required prior to a building permit being able to be issued for this site, because of the significance of the foundation construction, and because of the location of this site with respect to the city’s adjacent properties and municipal road right-of-way.”

Although the applicant applied for an extension in May, Berry said, it is evident that it will not be ready prior to the Aug. 23 deadline, after which the permit will lapse.

Coun. Christopher Trevelyan sought clarification of the issue.

“The primary reason staff is recommending this extension is due to staffing issues and the complexity of the project? It is the city that is unable to meet the deadline, as opposed to a delay from the developer?”

Berry confirmed the city has been responsible for the delays.

Responding to a question from Mayor Megan Knight, Berry said the shoring agreement is close to being finalized.

“If it’s close to being finalized, I can’t see a two-year window,” Knight said. “We’d like to see this thing get going – it’s been going on for years.”

Coun. David Chesney seconded Knight’s motion to limit the extension to sixth months.

“Two years is far too long,” he said.

Coun. Elaine Cheung suggested a one-year extension. Since the delays are the city’s fault, she said, it would be unfair to hold the developer to such a tight limitation.

Knight’s motion for six months only was approved by the majority of council, with Couns. Cheung and Michele Partridge voting against it.



