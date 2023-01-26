John Woolgar is White Rock’s new director of recreation and culture, starting Feb. 13, 2023. (Contributed photo)

John Woolgar is White Rock’s new director of recreation and culture, starting Feb. 13, 2023. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s new rec and culture director comes full-circle

John Woolgar first worked for the city in 1989

The City of White Rock has a new director of recreation and culture.

John Woolgar is to begin leading the department on Feb. 13, replacing former department head Eric Stepura.

Stepura left the role in August 2022, after 10 years with the city.

According to a news release, Woolgar has more than 30 years of experience in public service, most recently as the City of Richmond’s manager of aquatic and arena services.

His new role in White Rock brings him full-circle in public service: Woolgar’s first job in the sector was with the City of White Rock more than 30 years ago, in 1989, when he served as a summer day camp co-ordinator and assistant race director for the Tour de White Rock.

READ ALSO: Tour de White Rock cancelled for third straight summer

Prior to his time in Richmond, Woolgar spent 24 years in progressively senior roles with the YMCA of Greater Vancouver, including vice-president of operations and facility development.

“John’s leadership experience in community development, seniors’ programming, arena operations, and special event management, will be a tremendous asset to the recreation and culture team, and to the city,” Guillermo Ferrero, the city’s chief administrative officer, said in the release.

“We look forward to welcoming John to the City of White Rock.”


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White RockRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rural British Columbians pay more for worse internet, cell phone service: report
Next story
‘Scary’ nursing staff shortages concern clinical counsellor who works with first-responders

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Farnworth says more info needed before making decision on Surrey’s policing future

Arianne (Ari) Adams is the new head coach of the UFV Cascades women’s soccer program in Abbotsford. (Photo: UFV Athletics)
An ‘integral part’ of Surrey United success, Ari Adams exits to coach UFV women’s soccer team

A woman dances as part of the Museum of Surrey’s 2019 Lunar New Year celebration. This year the museum is holding a Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 4. (Image courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Museum of Surrey to host Lunar New Year festival

Free weekday parking along White Rock’s waterfront ends Jan. 31. (File photo)
Free weekday waterfront parking in White Rock ends Jan. 31