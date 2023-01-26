White Rock’s new rec and culture director comes full-circle

John Woolgar first worked for the city in 1989

John Woolgar is White Rock’s new director of recreation and culture, starting Feb. 13, 2023. (Contributed photo)

The City of White Rock has a new director of recreation and culture.

John Woolgar is to begin leading the department on Feb. 13, replacing former department head Eric Stepura.

Stepura left the role in August 2022, after 10 years with the city.

According to a news release, Woolgar has more than 30 years of experience in public service, most recently as the City of Richmond’s manager of aquatic and arena services.

His new role in White Rock brings him full-circle in public service: Woolgar’s first job in the sector was with the City of White Rock more than 30 years ago, in 1989, when he served as a summer day camp co-ordinator and assistant race director for the Tour de White Rock.

Prior to his time in Richmond, Woolgar spent 24 years in progressively senior roles with the YMCA of Greater Vancouver, including vice-president of operations and facility development.

“John’s leadership experience in community development, seniors’ programming, arena operations, and special event management, will be a tremendous asset to the recreation and culture team, and to the city,” Guillermo Ferrero, the city’s chief administrative officer, said in the release.

“We look forward to welcoming John to the City of White Rock.”

