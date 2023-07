A new wildfire has sparked just off of Pitt Lake Friday afternoon (July 14, 2023) and is estimated ti be about 1.5 hectares. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

A new wildfire has sparked just off of Pitt Lake Friday afternoon (July 14).

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire is 1.5 hectares and currently burning out of control. It was discovered around noon.

The suspected cause is human, with the wildfire service noting that “humans start wildfires in several ways, either by accident or intentionally.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts.

