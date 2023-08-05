BC Wildfire Services are continuing to battle the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)

Wildfire north of Chase shows minimal growth as crews continue to battle blaze

The fire is 4,823 hectares in size

Despite warm weather, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire showed minimal growth on Friday, Aug. 4.

Wild crews experienced slightly stronger winds on Friday afternoon but the remained light enough to increase fire activity.

BC Wildfire Services reported there has been no structure loss as of Friday night. Crews are continuing to set up a wet line from the road to areas where the fire could spread downslope.

Another hotspot crew is also setting up a wet line and burning to maintain structure protection in Adams Lake East. They are also preparing more ignitions on the south flank.

Crews are using many different helicopters and heavy machinery to help battle the blaze.

All evacuation orders and alert remain the same.

Additionally, the Bush Creek East wildfire, west of the East Adams Lake blaze is now 982 hectares in size, as of Friday afternoon.

Because of increased fire activity, the first 18 kilometres of the Adams Forest Service Road is closed, along with the Adams Lake Park – Bush Creek Site.

Because of the smoke from the wildfire, Environment Canada continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for the entirety of the Okanagan. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke. Temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees on Saturday.

The blaze remains out of control and is approximately 4,823 hectares in size. It is one of 358 active wildfires and one of 12 wildfires of note across the province. Lightning caused the blaze to start on Wednesday, July 12.

READ MORE: Hot weather, swirling winds leading to increased wildfire activity outside Kamloops

READ MORE: Crews continue to battle wildfire in Osoyoos, possible rain on the way

