Wildfire south of Kamloops growing with dry air, hot temps

Travellers are asked to rethink vacation plans to Lac Le Jeune

  • Aug. 6, 2023 12:45 p.m.
  News

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops has surpassed 5,000 hectares.

The wildfire has been burning since July 21 and is only 10 kilometres from the community.

Increased fire behaviour is expected today due to higher temperatures and very dry air according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is only two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune and anyone with travel plans to the area are asked to re-evaluate.

A total of 18 properties remain on evacuation order in the Copper Desert Country and Grasslands areas.

The lightning caused wildfire is estimated at 5,072 hectares.

