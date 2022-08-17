The East Meadows Plateau wildfire is about 20 kilometres from the City of Kamloops. (Photo/BCWS Twitter)

Wildfire sparks just north of Kamloops

The fire is highly visible to Kamloops and the surrounding area

A new wildfire has started near Kamloops.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the East Meadows Plateau wildfire, about 20 kilometres north of the city, sparked on Wednesday (Aug. 17). The blaze is approximately three hectares in size and is being fought by nine personnel, and two helicopters.

The fire is displaying rank two and three behaviour, which means it is a surface fire with flame and moving at a slow to moderate spread.

A tweet from the BCWS says the wildfire is “highly visible to Kamloops and the surrounding area.” The blaze is unrelated to the Watching Creek fire, which is about nine kilometres to the south.

The Kamloops area is currently under a heat warning. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 37 C for Thursday, and 32 C for Friday.

