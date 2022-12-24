The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

While this system is expected to stop around midnight, another one could start Christmas morning

The winter storm warning has been extended through Dec. 24, for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Hazardous winter weather is expected to continue, with heavy snow and freezing rain, creating slippery sections due to ice build-up, making travelling difficult.

On coastal passes, there could be anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation, according to Environment Canada. Wind is not expected to be a factor.

While this storm is expected to ease at midnight, another weather system could start early Christmas morning with more snow and freezing rain.

The Okanagan Connector is also under the winter storm warning, expecting 5-10 centimetres.

Environment Canada warns drivers that conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains, and to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

