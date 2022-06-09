Woman, 33, charged in two Surrey stabbings

Chantelle Ashley Mulleady, 33, charged with 2 counts aggravated assault and 2 counts assault with a weapon related to stabbings in Guildford

Chantelle Ashley Mulleady, 33, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon related to a pair of stabbings in Guildford.

She is in custody pending her next court appearance.

The stabbings were two days apart. The first was on June 2, at a Superstore and the second on June 4 at Walmart, in the 10300-block of 152 Street.

“Upon attendance police learned that the suspect had fled the store,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said at the time. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Police arrested a suspect in the 15000-block of 104 Avenue.

