Tammy Gray of Abbotsford has been charged after allegedly firing a pellet gun at officers in an unmarked police car early Sunday morning (March 12). (Facebook photo)

Woman charged with firing pellet gun at unmarked police car in Abbotsford

Tammy Gray, 49, faces four charges after incident early Sunday morning

An Abbotsford woman has been charged after allegedly firing a pellet gun at an unmarked police vehicle early Sunday morning (March 12).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the 31900 block of South Fraser Way, near Countess Street.

He said plainclothes officers were conducting routine patrols in a closed business complex when they noticed a group of people on the property.

Walker said, as officers in an unmarked police vehicle approached the group, a woman pointed and shot a firearm, hitting the car’s windshield and causing minor damage.

ALSO SEE: Police seize numerous firearms and drugs from 6 B.C. homes

“Officers immediately exited their vehicle, identifying themselves as police officers, and conducted a high-risk arrest,” he said.

The woman complied with the officers’ directions and dropped the weapon, which was determined to be a pellet gun.

Tammy Gray, 49, has been charged with mischief, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

According to the provincial court database, Gray has several prior convictions for assault, as well as for assault with a weapon, mischief, and breaching her probation and bail conditions.


Police in Abbotsford seized a pellet gun after a woman allegedly fired it at them early Sunday morning (March 12). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

