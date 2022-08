Paige Borody was last seen in Abbotsford on July 7, according to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing woman.

Borody, 34, was last seen in Abbotsford on July 7. She is known to travel throughout the Lower Mainland and might be in the Vancouver or Surrey area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

Breaking NewsMissing woman