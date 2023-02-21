IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Woman, teen girl found dead inside Richmond home

Homicide team says the two were related

B.C.’s homicide team is investigating the deaths of a middle-aged woman and teen girl, whose bodies were found in Richmond Monday (Feb. 20).

Mounties were called to a home in the 6500-block of Barnard Drive following a report of a dead woman. When they arrived, they discovered two bodies instead – that of a 43-year-old woman and of a 14-year-old girl.

RCMP say the two were related, but have not identified them to allow time for investigators to notify family first.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. They say the incident was likely isolated and that there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimedouble homicideRichmond

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Farnworth says ‘just nonsense’ Surrey policing decision delay leading to massive tax increase
Next story
Former gun smuggler used his criminal record to threaten woman in Fort Langley

Just Posted

Participants in a previous Coldest Night of the Year event pose for a photo near the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Community Kitchen)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen cruising toward 2023 fundraising goal

”American Idol” contestant Tyson Venegas on the TV show Sunday, left, and as a seven-year-old in 2013 at the BC Junior Talent Search in Surrey.
Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow a Surrey crowd at talent contest 10 years ago

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Farnworth says ‘just nonsense’ Surrey policing decision delay leading to massive tax increase

The history of the Surrey Little Theatre is now being showcased at the Museum of Surrey as their new Community Treasures exhibit. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New exhibit celebrates the history of the Surrey Little Theatre