Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a home in February 2021

A woman who entered a Castlegar home and attacked two teenagers has pled guilty to two assault charges.

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a residence and stabbing the pair of victims on Feb. 21, 2021. The teens lived despite receiving multiple wounds.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

In Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, Prokaski agreed to guilty pleas on two lesser counts that include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Her next hearing is Aug. 24 in Castlegar, during which a psychiatric report will be presented.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

Previous story
Dog ownership split between multiple exes makes for tricky B.C. custody case
Next story
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

Just Posted

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting on a busy Surrey street following calls about a woman with a weapon Tuesday afternoon (May 24). (Photo: Shane MacKichan) B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting on a busy Surrey street following calls about a woman with a weapon Tuesday afternoon (May 24). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
‘So abrupt’: Woman witnesses police officer shoot woman in Surrey

Music from “Naruto” is featured in a “Music of Anime” concert performed by Surrey City Orchestra, June 5 at Surrey Arts Centre.
‘Music of Anime’ and ‘Opera Lite’ concerts by Surrey City Orchestra players, singers

BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)
TransLink says ridership recovery outpacing other North American systems

Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Police arrest man suspected of breaking into woman’s Surrey home, sexually assaulting her