A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

The man in his 50’s had his car impounded around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7

A Washington man tried to be Lightning McQueen on the Coquihalla Highway, but wasn’t able to cross the finish line.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, a member of the BC Highway Patrol doing speed enforcement on the highway’s northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt caught a man from Washington driving an astounding 262 kilometres per hour. He was driving a red Alfa Romeo Giulia.

He was caught 22 kilometres south of Merritt, where the speed limit is 120 km/h. If he continued at the speed he was going, he was only five minutes away from town.

The man is facing charges and is summoned to appear in provincial court next month. His car was impounded.

“May is High Risk Driving Awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of BC Highway Patrol – Central are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud. “It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”

READ MORE: Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

READ MORE: Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. university wants to offer remote degrees in the Northwest Territories
Next story
1 dead, another injured after getting hit by Airbus helicopter at B.C. airport

Just Posted

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in Surrey

2023 YWCA Women of Distinction Award winners (from left to right) include Azra Hussain, Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi and Lauren Simpson, among 14 women in different categories. (Submitted photos)
Surrey trio among 14 celebrated at sold-out YWCA Women of Distinction Awards gala

Screenshot of “Mike,” an example of a Surrey school student at risk of gang recruitment, from a webinar video posted on the Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment (SAFE) program website. (surrey.ca)
Gang-prevention the aim of new Surrey Youth Resiliency Program (SYRP), with $3.95M in fed funds

Producer Tyson Hepburn (left) works behind the scenes on the show Pets & Pickers, alongside the staff at the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) in Richmond. (Contributed photo)
White Rock producer finds winning formula with Pets & Pickers

Pop-up banner image