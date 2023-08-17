BROKERING FACILITY NOTICE

TAKE NOTICE THAT Halton Recycling Ltd. (dba Emterra Environmental), located at 6362 148 Street, Surrey, BC, has applied to the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District (“Metro Vancouver”) pursuant to the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District Municipal Solid Waste and Recyclable Material Regulatory Bylaw to Amend Licence B005 to:

Add 6340 148 Street & 6398 148 Street, Surrey, BC to the civic address. Add legal description for 6340 148 Street, Surrey, BC. Expand the current list of Acceptable Materials to include coffee pods, ground coffee, and wood. Remove Putrescible Waste as Unacceptable Material. Amend the quantities of materials that may be at the Facility at any given time by:

Decreasing textiles by 30 tonnes

Decreasing Yard Waste by 5 tonnes

Decreasing mattresses/ boxsprings by 10 tonnes • Adding coffee pods at 20 tonnes

Adding ground coffee at 20 tonnes

Adding wood at 5 tonnes

6. To update Material Handling and Storage Section to include the processing of coffee pods.

It should be noted that this application is at a preliminary stage and has not gone to the Solid Waste Manager for her consideration. Therefore, aspects of the proposal may change as the application proceeds through the review process.

This Notice is published pursuant to the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District Municipal Solid Waste and Recyclable Material Regulatory Bylaw 181 as amended. A person who may be adversely affected by the granting or amending of the Licence described in this notice may, within 30 days of its publication, notify Metro Vancouver’s Solid Waste Manager in writing stating how that person is affected. The Solid Waste Manager may take into consideration any information received after 30 days only if the Solid Waste Manager has not made a decision on the Licence.

Please note that submissions in response to this notice may be made available to the public as part of the public record, subject to the provisions of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Metro Vancouver

Attention: Kathy Preston, Solid Waste Manager

4515 Central Boulevard, Burnaby B. C. V5H 0C6

Phone: (604) 432-6200 Fax: (604) 436-6707

Email: regulationenforcement@metrovancouver.org