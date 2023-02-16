City of Surrey Logo

City of Surrey Logo

February 16, 2023

FIVE-YEAR (2023–2027) FINANCIAL PLAN

City of Surrey

Section 165 of the Community Charter requires all municipalities to prepare a Financial Plan for a period of five years to be adopted annually by bylaw. It also requires Council to undertake a process of public consultation regarding the Five-Year Financial Plan before it is adopted.

The Finance Committee of City Council has scheduled a public meeting to consider the General Operating and Capital components of the Draft City of Surrey Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan to be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 13450 – 104 Avenue as follows:

Draft Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan (General Operating & Capital)

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m.

The Finance Committee meeting will be live-streamed on the City’s website at surrey.ca. Members of the public will be given an opportunity to provide comments to the Finance Committee following the staff presentation. For more information on how to participate in the meeting, please visit surrey.ca.

Written questions and comments may be submitted in one of the following ways:

  1. Through the Regular Council – Public Hearing submission form on the City’s website at surrey.ca
  2. By email to clerks@surrey.ca
  3. By fax to 604-501-7578.

The deadline to submit written questions and comments with respect to the Draft Financial Plans, must be received on or before 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The Five-Year (2022 – 2026) Financial Plan that was adopted by Council in 2021 may be viewed on the City’s website at surrey.ca. Reports that contain the General Operating and Capital components of the Draft Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan will be posted on the City’s website at surrey.ca on February 17, 2023.

Once the Finance Committee is satisfied that the General Operating and Capital components of the Draft Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan are acceptable, they will be submitted to City Council for approval at a Regular Council meeting, which is expected to occur on March 6, 2023.

www.surrey.ca

Just Posted

Surrey resident Joban Bal (front row, middle), founder of One Blood For Life Foundation, and others involved in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s new “Bloodlines” jersey launch by the MLS soccer team. Also pictured are young blood-donation recipients Markus Milcik (bottom left), Aubrey Hirsch (bottom right) and Paul Sue (top right), along with Markus’ mom Charisse (top left) and Aubrey’s mom Megan Davis (top middle). (Photo: whitecapsfc.com/bloodlines)
Whitecaps’ new ‘Bloodlines’ jersey a good fit for Surrey man who encourages blood donation

Surrey RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Surrey in the early morning hours of Sept. 6, 2019. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
Sentence upheld in 2019 South Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Human remains found in wooded area of Surrey

School safety is the hot topic of late in Surrey, with parents attending school board meetings more frequently. Most are worried about their children and want to see more safety measures implemented throughout the district. What student safety looks like, however, is not the same for every member of the school community. (Black Press file photo)
Discussions about safety for students divides school community in Surrey school district