Judgement Renewal Notice

WARNING: YOU MUST ATTEND AT THE PLACE AND TIME SET OUT ABOVE AND SHOW CAUSE WHY A NEW JUDGMENT OUGHT NOT BE GRANTED. If you do not come to Court either in person, virtually, by telephone or by your lawyer, the Court may give the applicant(s) what they want in your absence. You will be bound by any order that the Court makes. If you want to take part in this application, you or your lawyer must attend in Court on the date and at the time shown at the beginning of the form. If you intend to give evidence in response to the application, you must reply by filing an affidavit or other evidence with the Court and serving a copy of that affidavit or other evidence on the applicant(s) a reasonable time before the application is to be heard or considered.