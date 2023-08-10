Landlords Contractual Lien – U-Haul Storage Center Coquitlam

U-Haul Storage Center Coquitlam claims a Landlords Contractual Lien against the following persons goods in storage at 13554 84th Ave Surrey, BC Tel: 604-591-2313.

Auction is subject to cancellation at any time without notice.

A sale will take place online at www.ibid4storage.com starting at 10AM on Monday, August 24th, 2023 till 10AM Wednesday, August 26th, 2023. Winners will be contacted by email at the end of the auction. Room contents are personal/household goods unless noted otherwise. Bids will be for the entire contents of each locker unit.