March 02, 2023

Landlords Contractual Lien

U-Haul Storage Center Surrey claims a Landlords Contractual Lien against the following persons goods in storage at 13554 84 Ave., Surrey, BC, Tel: 604-591-2313. Auction is subject to cancellation at any time without notice.

Ken St. Pierre Tajinder Sidhu Darian Claxton
Seyyed Alavi Kevan Mitchell Dodd Gilbert
Brian Collard Jeff Les Hard

A sale will take place on ibid4storage.com. The auction will end at 11:00 AM, on March 17th, 2023, unless bidding battle begins. Room contents are personal/ household goods unless noted otherwise. Bids will be for entire contents of each locker or U-box unit.

