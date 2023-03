Legal Notice

I hereby give notice to registered owners Donald Ross Howe & Roxanne Bonnie How or any other interested parties that the mobile home Reg# 013223 located at 42-8254 134 Street, Surrey B.C. will be sold after 30 days of this notice for $4207.14 to cover pad rental & other costs associated with cleaning up the rental site.

Contact Fred Kleine unit 35A 8254 134